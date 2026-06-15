A ticket to relief: Priyadarshini scheme sparks joy among women across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For lakhs of women and transgender persons across Kerala, Monday brought more than just a free bus ride.
It brought relief, savings, and for many, a sense of greater independence as the UDF government's much-publicised Priyadarshini free travel scheme came into force in ordinary KSRTC buses.
From students and domestic workers to teachers and office-goers, beneficiaries across the state welcomed the initiative, saying it would ease their monthly expenses and make daily commuting more affordable.
Many women contended that the scheme would help them save between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 every month, money that could now be spent on household needs, education or savings.
A Kochi-based school teacher described the launch as an important welfare measure despite having reservations about the concept.
"I am excited. But ideologically, I am not fully convinced. I believe in equality. Shouldn't men also receive similar benefits?" she asked.
Yet, she acknowledged that the scheme would substantially reduce her commuting expenses and said she would definitely make use of it.
For others, the change felt even more significant.
A visibly delighted elderly woman in Thiruvananthapuram, who travels daily from a nearby village to work as a domestic helper in an apartment complex in Vellayambalam, said she was still finding it difficult to believe that she no longer had to spend money on bus tickets.
"I have been paying for travel every day for years. Now I can save that money," she said.
In Kottayam, a college student said she was thrilled to be able to travel free in state-run buses and hoped the benefit would eventually be extended to all categories of KSRTC services.
The scheme also resonated with elderly women and those with limited income.
"There is no need for me anymore to ask anyone for money just to buy a bus ticket and visit a temple," said a 70-year-old woman from Koothuparamba in Kannur.
A private bank employee in Thiruvananthapuram, who has depended on KSRTC buses for years to commute to work, described the initiative as a step towards women's empowerment.
"The development of women is one of the key indicators of a developed society. In that sense, this decision deserves appreciation," she said.
Across Kerala, the first day of the scheme witnessed scenes of celebration.
Congress workers and activists of affiliated women and youth organisations distributed sweets at bus stations and welcomed what they called "Priyadarshini buses" in several districts.
In Kollam, celebrations took an unexpected turn when hot payasam (sweet pudding) being distributed by Youth Congress workers accidentally spilt on the head of Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna during a bus ride as part of the inauguration event at the KSRTC depot there. The minister, however, escaped unhurt.
Even amid the enthusiasm, some commuters pointed to implementation challenges.
At the East Fort bus stand in Thiruvananthapuram, a section of women passengers complained that the number of ordinary buses operating on certain routes was insufficient.
"We have been waiting since morning, but very few ordinary buses are arriving. Most services are city-fast buses where the benefit is not available," one woman alleged.
The rollout also drew criticism from opposition parties and sections of the transport sector.
Private bus operators and auto-rickshaw drivers expressed concern that the scheme could affect their income by diverting passengers towards KSRTC services.
"Everyone has a family to support. This could impact our livelihood," an auto-rickshaw driver said here.
BJP workers staged protests in various districts, arguing that the Congress had promised free travel in all KSRTC buses during the election campaign but had limited the benefit to ordinary services after assuming office.
In Kottayam, BJP Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest by boarding a KSRTC fast passenger bus and seeking free tickets. Claiming that the Congress had promised free travel in all KSRTC buses during the elections, they accused the government of scaling back its commitment after coming to power
The protest ended later after the activists explained that their intention was to highlight the issue rather than disrupt the service.
The CPI(M) had earlier announced that it would boycott the inauguration programmes connected with the scheme.
The Priyadarshini scheme was one of the UDF's flagship election promises and draws inspiration from similar women-centric public transport initiatives implemented in other states.
Under the programme, women and transgender persons can travel free in ordinary KSRTC buses across Kerala.
While debates over its implementation and financial sustainability are likely to continue, the mood among beneficiaries on the first day was largely one of happiness and relief.