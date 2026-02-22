A stalwart of women’s power: PM Modi pays tribute to Jayalalithaa in Mann Ki Baat

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa as a towering embodiment of women’s power, recalling his long association with her and praising her contribution to governance and law enforcement in the State.
Speaking during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said his memories of Jayalalithaa “remain etched in my mind like carvings on stone.”
“She was a true manifestation of women’s strength. Her commitment to public service and administrative clarity left a lasting impression,” Modi said, underlining her role in safeguarding law and order in Tamil Nadu during her tenure.
Recalling a personal moment, the Prime Minister said Jayalalithaa had attended his swearing-in ceremony when he assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat. “When I took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister, she graciously participated in the ceremony. Such gestures reflected the mutual respect we shared despite political differences,” he noted.
Modi said Jayalalithaa’s governance model, marked by decisive leadership and welfare-oriented initiatives, continues to inspire many. “Her life journey stands as a testament to resilience, determination and the strength of democratic institutions,” he added.