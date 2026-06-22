A sole breadwinner, a 3D artist, a young professional, Lucknow fire guts young lives, aspirations

Eighteen-year-old Sehjan, the only child of Mohammad Imran, was also among the victims. A resident of Jankipuram, he came from a small business family and had been attending computer coaching classes for the last one to two years. According to family members, Sehjan had been planning to move abroad in pursuit of better opportunities.

The tragedy also claimed the life of 22-year-old Sukhmani Singh. She is survived by her father Prabhjot Singh, a Civil Defence employee, her mother and a younger brother.

For the family of 25-year-old Aditya Srivastava, the loss is particularly difficult to comprehend. A 3D artist, Aditya had once been a student at the institute and later secured a job there. Friends said he was passionate about creating 3D characters and was happy with his work.