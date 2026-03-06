A new beginning cut short: Pilot killed in SU-30 crash was soon to get married

On the other end of the call was an Indian Air Force (IAF) official who informed the family that Vashisht was killed in Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Soon after receiving the call, some family members left for Assam, said Chandra Prakash, a relative of the family.

Vashisht's mother, however, is not yet aware of the loss. She has been told that her son was injured in the jet crash, he said.

It is only a matter of time before she finds out.