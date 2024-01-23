A look at sports personalities who attended 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Several of the country’s leading and most celebrated sportspersons were in attendance in Ayodhya on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals marking the return of Shri Ram Lalla to his birthplace.
As PM Modi led the rituals during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, performing a 'parikrama' of the deity along with a 'dandavat pranam' while seeking the blessings of top seers along the way; here are sports personalities who witnessed the celebratory event as it unfolded:
Saina Nehwal
Indian Olympic medalist and shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday was present in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Ahead of the event, Nehwal said that she was lucky to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla.
Anil Kumble
Former India spinner Anil Kumble attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. Before the event started, Kumble said that he was pleased to be there on the occasion.
Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
PT Usha
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha was also present during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.
Mithali Raj
Former India skipper Mithali Raj on Monday attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Ahead of the event, Mithali said that all the people wanted this big occasion for a very long time and were happy to be a part of the "celebration."