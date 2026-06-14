A final video call, a last photo: Bihar families mourn IAF personnel killed in Assam crash

In Kayamnagar village of Bhojpur district, Danish Alam's family is clinging to another final memory — a photograph he sent from inside an aircraft on Saturday morning.

"He had spoken to us over a video call on Friday evening, and he seemed very happy.

"On Saturday morning, he sent us a photo of himself sitting inside an aircraft. We later went to the Ara market, and while we were there, news of the crash reached us. We rushed back home," said his mother, Akhtari Begum.

Alam was her only son. Begum has two daughters.