96 pc Indian travellers opt to adapt, not cancel amid disruptions: Report

The inaugural "Travel Happiness Index", based on a survey of over 10,000 travellers across 10 Asia-Pacific markets, found that travel continues to be a major source of happiness and wellbeing for Indians.

"As many as 96 per cent say they would rather adapt their travel plans than cancel when disruptions occur," reads the report.

"Among those adapting their plans, 28 per cent would opt for an alternative destination, 19 per cent would postpone their trip and another 19 per centwould change the timing or duration," reads the report.

Similarly, as per the report, an overwhelming "99 per cent" per cent of Indian travellers associate travel with positive emotions, while "90 per cent" say having a trip to look forward to lifts their mood.