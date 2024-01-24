95 per cent 'ICE' cases against Opposition party leaders: Supriya Sule

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday, said that 95 per cent of "ICE" cases are against Opposition party leaders, citing the central government's reply in Parliament. By ICE, Sule meant cases being tried by the Income Tax, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"I am going by data and data always speaks for itself. In the Parliament, there was a reply given by the Government of India, that 95 per cent of cases of ICE meaning Income Tax, CBI and ED are on people who are in the Opposition parties. This is not something that I am making an allegation. This is data that has come to our knowledge through the high office of Parliament," Sule told reporters here today.

Sule and other NCP leaders had this morning had accompanied nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar, to the office of the ED, which had summoned him for questioning in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. "I think once the data has been cleared by the government of India and the Parliament which is the supreme body in this country there is very little left for me to say or comment," said Sule.

Replying to a question by a reporter on whether the ED questioning is part of a "political vendetta" by the ruling party, the senior NCP leader said that though she cannot comment or be sure of it, he cannot deny it completely because it represents the sentiment among people.

"This is what I hear from people...It reiterates the emotions of the citizens of India. I cannot comment or be sure of it. But I cannot deny it completely because that seems to be the sentiment among people," Sule said. On whether the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP is facing the heat of ED investigations, she said, "You can either take pressure or give it. If we have not done anything wrong, there is no question of coming under the pressure of investigations."

Speaking on the outpouring of emotions outside the ED office as Rohit Pawar headed for questioning at the ED office, Sule said, "Relationships and love are unparallel. He is my eldest brother's son. Rohit is my nephew...If your family is in a crisis you must stand by them..." Sule said that her emotions are not just restricted to the Pawar family but also to other NCP leaders who were similarly questioned by central agencies.

"I saw the high emotions and pain the Bhujbal family went through, Sanjay Raut's family, Deshmukh family, Nawab bhai's children and daughters...There are several such emotional moments I have had, which is also my family. It is not only about Rohit Pawar," she said.

Sule expressed faith in the ED investigations into the alleged MSC Bank scam case and said that they are going to "completely cooperate" with the agency as they have nothing to hide.

"Investigations must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in ED. I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. He has come. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide," she said.

The Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case relates to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to Rs 25,000 crore. The case triggered the filing of a PIL petition in the Bombay High Court by four persons.

The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud. In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

Acting on the PIL the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case. When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation.