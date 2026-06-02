91 students from Haryana's 'Super 100 programme' qualify IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 exam

The results also reflected the growing success of girls in competitive examinations, with 34 students qualifying IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 with the help of the programme.

The spokesperson said that Hisar emerged as the top-performing district with 16 students qualifying the examination. Fatehabad secured the second position with 9 successful candidates, while Faridabad and Jind recorded 8 qualifiers each.

Kaithal recorded 7 qualifiers, while Gurugram and Rewari contributed 6 successful students each, followed by Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Palwal with 4 qualifiers each. Similarly, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Nuh (Mewat), Panchkula and Sirsa registered two successful candidates each, while Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar recorded one qualifier each.