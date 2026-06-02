91 students from Haryana's 'Super 100 programme' qualify IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 exam

CHANDIGARH: As many as 91 students from the state’s flagship 'Super 100 programme' qualified for the IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 examination, a spokesperson of the School Education Department said on Monday.
The spokesperson said that based on the compiled results of 206 students, the programme recorded an impressive success rate of 44.2 per cent, highlighting the effectiveness of the state government's focused mentoring, academic support and result-oriented coaching framework.
Providing category-wise details, the spokesperson said that 24 successful candidates belonged to the general category, 30 from the OBC, while 37 students belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
The results also reflected the growing success of girls in competitive examinations, with 34 students qualifying IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 with the help of the programme.
The spokesperson said that Hisar emerged as the top-performing district with 16 students qualifying the examination. Fatehabad secured the second position with 9 successful candidates, while Faridabad and Jind recorded 8 qualifiers each.
Kaithal recorded 7 qualifiers, while Gurugram and Rewari contributed 6 successful students each, followed by Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Palwal with 4 qualifiers each. Similarly, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Nuh (Mewat), Panchkula and Sirsa registered two successful candidates each, while Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar recorded one qualifier each.
Altogether, 90 students from districts across Haryana qualified IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 under the Super 100 Programme.
The spokesperson said the achievement once again underscores the Haryana government's commitment under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to strengthen educational infrastructure, providing high-quality coaching to meritorious students from government schools and enabling them to compete successfully at the national level.
The spokesperson expressed confidence that the exceptional performance of Haryana’s Super 100 students would inspire thousands of young learners across the state to pursue excellence in science, technology and engineering and secure admission to the country's premier institutions.
Under the 'Super 100' programme, meritorious students from government schools are receiving special coaching free of cost to prepare for competitive exams such as IIT, JEE, NEET, and others.