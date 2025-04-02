90.5 per cent of public grievances received in 2024 redressed: Govt in LS

NEW DELHI: Out of over 29 lakh public grievances received by the government through a dedicated online platform, around 26.45 lakh were redressed in 2024, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The complaints were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online platform where citizens can raise complaints.

"A total of 1,15,52,503 grievances were redressed from 2020-2024 and an annual all-time high of 26,45,869 grievances (90.5 per cent) have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal from January-December, 2024," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 29,23,445 public grievances were received in 2024, including 3,08,124 complaints pending redressal from last year, he said.

In 2023, 26,15,798 public grievances were received (including 6,62,741 brought forward from last year) and of these 23,07,674 were disposed of, Singh said.

In 2022, 28,06,209 grievances (including 8,87,971 brought forward ones) were redressed and of these, 21,43,468 were redressed, the minister said.

The government issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024, he said.

The guidelines give directions on the integration of various public grievance platforms, creation of dedicated grievance cells in ministries/departments, appointment of experienced and competent nodal officers, emphasis on root cause analysis of grievances and action on feedback, Singh said.

It also suggests strengthening the escalation processes by appointing appellate authorities, grievance closure guidelines, with further reduction in the upper limit of time given for resolutions from 30 days to 21 days, Singh said.

"Redressal of public grievances is also one of the thrust areas of the special campaign conducted by the government on institutionalising swachchata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government offices from October 2-October 31," the minister said.

About 5.55 lakhs public grievances and appeals have been disposed of during the special campaign 2024, he added.

In another reply, the minister said grievances related to policy issues raised by citizens might take larger time to resolve.

"In such cases, the government has issued detailed guidelines for use of CPGRAMS, the latest being on August 23, 2024, where it has prescribed a 21-day timeframe for grievance redressal, with mandatory interim replies if resolution within the stipulated time is not possible," Singh said.

As on February 28, 2025, there is a pendency of 59,946 public grievance cases in ministries/departments, out of which 63.86 per cent of grievances are pending for less than 21 days, he added.