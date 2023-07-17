9 to 5 timing for govt offices comes into effect in Punjab

LUDHIANA: The Punjab Government's implementation of new office timings from 9 am to 5 pm came into effect today in all government offices across the state.

Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Surbhi Malik said that the timings for the government offices have been changed.

Malik also said that all the officers and personnel arrived at the Deputy Commissioner's office at 9 am today. "In Punjab, once again the timings of government offices have been changed from 9 am to 5 pm. Officers and staff reached the Deputy Commissioner's office at 9 am.

On the orders of the state government, the earlier timings were from 7:30 am to 2 pm and today once again the old timings have been implemented," said Malik.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the government of Punjab staff was prepared to assist the people of the state and that, in times of need, they remained in the office over their regular working hours to aid the general public, providing assistance day and night even amid floods. Earlier on July 14, the Punjab government had announced that the timing of its offices would revert to 9 am to 5 pm with effect from July 17.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, official orders were issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.

“The Punjab government has decided to change the timings of all government offices in the state and Chandigarh from 9 am to 5 pm from July 17, 2023,” said an official statement by Punjab Information and Public Relations Department. Earlier in April, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced new office timings for all the state government offices for the summer season.

As per the new timing, all the state government offices would operate from 7.30 am to 2 pm. The new timings would be in effect from May 2 to July 15, during the summer season. According to CM Mann, the new office timings would help save electricity power in the states and give visitors to government offices some respite from the summer heat.

In his address, Bhagwant Mann said, "Our government runs by the new ideas, new thought processes and new blood. Keeping that in mind we have decided to change the government working hours from 7:30 am till 2 pm.

This will be implemented from May 2 till July 15". "Public is happy. We see in summer, there is a heatwave in the afternoon and the public suffers a lot outside. So this new timing will give them relief.

Now people will not have to skip their jobs to visit government offices for their work. Our government officials will also get free in the afternoon and can spend time with their families," he said. "Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will be a major beneficiary of this decision.

In the months of May and June electricity consumption increases and after 2 pm PSPCL faces peak hours. When offices are closed it will save electricity in Punjab. We have come to this decision after consulting with our stakeholders. This decision will not be implemented in the government and private schools in the state," he added.