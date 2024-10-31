9 elephants of a single herd die in 3 days in MP, another critical; we know nothing other than 'toxic substance'

UMARIA: Two more wild elephants have died in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) after consuming a toxic substance, taking the toll to nine so far this week, while another jumbo is in a critical condition, an official said on Thursday.

"One tusker died on Wednesday and another one on Thursday morning. One more is battling for life, he told PTI preferring anonymity.

Post-mortem examinations of eight elephants have been completed, while the autopsy of the ninth pachyderm was currently on, he said.

When contacted over phone, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy said, "Autopsies have been conducted and veterinary doctors on the basis of circumstantial evidence have said toxicity has been observed in their stomach.

"Also, a lot of kodo millet has been found (in their stomach)," said Krishnamoorthy, who heads the state government-appointed five-member committee probing the death of tuskers in Bandhavgarh which is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh.

When pointed out that monkeys eat an enormous amount of kodo millet, but do not die, he said, "We have sent samples (viscera) of elephants to a Jabalpur-based school of wildlife forensic and health for examination. Only forensic examination will reveal the toxin," Krishnamoorthy said when asked whether the dead elephants had consumed some poisonous pesticides sprayed in the field.

All the dead elephants were part of a herd of 13 which included one male jumbo that has died, he said.

According to wildlife experts, this is perhaps the first instance in the country where nine wild elephants have died in a span of three days.

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards.

After that carcasses of three more jumbos were found in Bandhavgarh, which is famous for tigers, but also houses elephants.

The Krishnamoorthy-led probe panel has been directed by the government to submit its report within ten days.