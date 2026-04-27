840 litres of illegal spirit seized, 6 from Bihar held in Jharkhand’s Palamu

The raid was conducted near a wine shop on the Chattarpur-Japla main road within the Chattarpur police station limits, following a tip-off that illegal spirit was being transported to Bihar via a pickup van escorted by a car, they said.

“Upon searching the vehicle, 840 litres of illegal spirit were recovered. Following this, six people on board the vehicle were arrested. However, the car driver escorting the pickup van fled,” said SDPO of Chattarpur, Awadh Kumar Yadav.