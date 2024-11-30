Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 Nov 2024 10:31 AM IST
    8 guns smuggled from Pak seized in Amritsar, 2 arrested: Punjab Police
    Representative Image

    CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

    "In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.

    A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

    Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

    gun seizuresmugglingPunjab Police
    PTI

