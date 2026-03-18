8 dead in fire after explosion at EV charging point in businessman's house in Indore
INDORE: Eight members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a local businessman's three-storey house following an explosion at an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging point outside the building in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh early on Wednesday, officials said.
Investigators said they found clues of 10 to 11 LPG cylinders stored at the house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony, and explosions of some of these gas containers intensified the blaze that broke out around 4 am.
The deceased included two minor children and three women, officials said, adding that three persons were rescued by breaking the grille of the building.
Alarmed by the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a detailed investigation into it by a committee of experts and the framing of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for EV charging.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.
Talking to PTI, a fire department official said the fire broke out around 4 am at the house of businessman Manoj Pugalia.
"When we reached the spot, an electric car parked outside Pugalia's house was burning, and the entire complex was engulfed in flames. As soon as we started spraying water, there was a loud explosion. Before we could react, another powerful explosion startled us," he said.
The official said that while the fire was being brought under control, five LPG cylinders were safely removed from Pugalia's house, and the explosions indicate that a total of 10-11 cylinders were stored in the building.
Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said that a car was being charged just outside Pugalia's three-story house.
He said, "The charging point exploded, and the subsequent fire in the car engulfed the house. Only after a forensic investigation will it be known what caused the explosion."
Singh said that the doors of the house were fitted with electronic locks, and after the power supply to the area was snapped, the police had difficulty breaking the doors and entering as thick smoke had already filled the house.
The police commissioner said LPG cylinders stored inside the house also exploded, further exacerbating the fire.
The officials said the deceased were identified as Tanmay (6), Rashi Sethia (12), Simran (30), Tinu (35), Suman Sethia (60), Vijay Sethia (65), Chhotu Sethia (22) and Manoj Pugalia (65).
Pugalia's close relatives were also in the house at the time of the fire, and three people were rescued by breaking the grille of the building, they said.
State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who visited the scene, said, "This tragic incident is alarming because the house caught fire while an EV was being charged. We have asked the police and administration to conduct a detailed investigation by a committee of experts to prevent a recurrence of this incident."
Along with the investigation into the incident, an SOP for EV charging will also be prepared, the minister said.
"In light of the rising crude oil prices due to current geopolitical developments, there is a growing interest in electric vehicles. In such a situation, the fire that occurred during the charging of an EV serves as a caution for us," he said.
The minister also expressed concern over large buildings being constructed on small plots of land in the area, and the narrowing of the road for ambulances and other vehicles due to cars parked on both sides of the main road.
"I will discuss with office-bearers of the area's resident associations to resolve these problems," he added.
PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Modi announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
CM Yadav said the incident was extremely heartbreaking. He prayed for the peace of the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons.