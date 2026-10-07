76.19 pc voter turnout recorded in Nagaon LS bypoll, voting peaceful: CEO

"Polling was conducted successfully on Tuesday in a completely peaceful and orderly manner... The turnout was 76.19 per cent," it said.

As per the observation of the general observer, there is no need for a repoll, it said.

The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

Among the key candidates are former MLA Sibamoni Bora of the Congress, ex-IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.