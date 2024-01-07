75th Republic day: Check here the details to buy tickets online, offline and prices

CHENNAI: India is all geared up for the celebration of 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024.

The Rajpath is being set up and the population awaits the start of the event to commence at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and the parade spans over 5 kilometers, culminates at the National Stadium.

The colourful tableaux from every state in the country will be displaying the culture of the Indian subcontinent, diversity the country holds.

People gather from all over the country, wave flags expect patriotism.

Here are the details to buy tickets:

Ticket price details:

1. Reserved: Rs 500 (Best view, limited tickets, one ticket per ID)

2. Unreserved: Rs 100 (Decent view, higher availability, two tickets per ID)

3. Unreserved: Rs 20

Online tickets:

1. Go to Invitation Management System (IMS) or Aamantran online portal (aamantran.mod.gov.in/login).

2. Enter Mobile number, provide OTP and fill in personal editorials.

3. Select “Republic Day Parade” and upload a valid ID.

4. Make an online payment for the ticket.

5. Download ticket.

Offline tickets:

1. Obtain tickets from ITDC, and DTDC Counters.

2. Purchase at departmental sale counters, Parliament House Reception Office, Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath.

3. Buy from booths and counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Parliament.

4. Original photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, PAN Card, or passport).