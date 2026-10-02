700 detained as AAP, student groups take to streets in Delhi, stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar

A police source said around 700 SFI members trying to reach Jantar Mantar at around 11 am were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with many of them detained.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was seen lying down on the road while protesting against the police action and was later detained. AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjeev Jha were also among those detained.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was stopped at North Avenue while he was on his way to the protest. He later said he was sitting on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against "vote theft".

Atishi said the protesters were holding a peaceful demonstration to protect democracy and the right to vote.

"When the British ruled India, Gandhiji fought for people's right to vote. Today, when we have that right, Gyanesh Kumar is trying to take it away," she said.

Atishi said when they tried to reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice, police took them away in buses and detained them at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

"We are not afraid of Modiji's police. We will continue to fight to protect the right to vote. The fight against vote theft will continue. The EC's system will have to be corrected and Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign," she said.

AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said while protesters are being detained, no action is being taken against the CEC.

"We will not stop here. We will continue the protest across the country," he said.

Bharadwaj said to protest is a constitutional right and questioned the need for permission to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site.

He said the AAP had submitted letters seeking permission for the protest around six days earlier and claimed that police had not taken any decision on the issue.

Bharadwaj also said police personnel were deployed outside the houses of several AAP leaders to prevent them from joining the protest.

He said around 10 to 15 police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were stationed outside his residence, while Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside Singh's residence and outside the homes of other leaders.

"The movement is not of the leaders but of the people," Bharadwaj said, adding that the protest will continue even if leaders are detained.

Jha questioned whether holding a peaceful demonstration has become a crime, saying he was detained while participating in the protest against the CEC on Gandhi Jayanti.

AISA activists accused police of using force against protesters, including women. An AISA activist, while being detained, said the protest will continue irrespective of the police action.

The AAP also alleged that police detained several of its senior leaders and workers while they were demanding Kumar's resignation.

The party said leaders like Atishi, Singh, Bharadwaj, Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar and Dhanda were among those detained.

The protest was part of a wider mobilisation by political parties, student organisations and youth groups demanding Kumar's resignation and raising concerns over the electoral-roll-revision exercise.