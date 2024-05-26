70 people in hospital for food poisoning after eating at Kerala restaurant; eatery sealed

THRISSUR: Around 70 people who consumed food from a restaurant a day ago sought treatment at various hospitals on Sunday in this central Kerala district due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said.



An official in the district health department said that 60 to 70 people who ate at a restaurant in the Moonnupeedika area sought treatment at various hospitals.

"None of them are in serious condition," the official said.

Health officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise supplied with the dish known as "kuzhimanthi" is the reason for the food poisoning.

"The authorities have sealed the hotel following the incident," said an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

Police said some people were admitted to hospitals after they complained of illness due to the food poisoning.