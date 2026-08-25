7-yr-old student of Palghar residential school dies after fever; 26 hospitalised

This comes after three tribal girls died from a venomous snakebite after sleeping on the floor of a residential school hostel in Gadchiroli district earlier this month.

In the Palghar case, a Class 1 student at the ashram school in Maswan developed high fever on August 22 and was taken to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

When his fever returned on Monday, the PHC medical officer noted dropping oxygen levels and advised transferring him by ambulance to the Rural Hospital in Manor.

After the child was taken to the hospital, medical officers conducted an ECG and declared him dead, an official said.

The exact cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is received, he added.