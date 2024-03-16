7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4

NEW DELHI: India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.



Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Tamil Nadu will go the polls on April 19 in the first phase.

Schedule for polls in TN is as follows:

Nomination beginning - March 20

Last day for nomination - March 27

Scrutiny of nomination - March 28

Last day for Withdrawing nomination - March 30

Election Day - April 19

Vote counting - June 4

The Vilavankode assembly constituency that fell vacant due to resignation of Vijayadharani will also vote simultaneosly.





Inputs from IANS