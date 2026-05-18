7, Jantar Mantar Road: Striking Lutyens' bungalow; former Cong HQ houses library

Even as senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for All India Congress Committee, urged the court to pass an interim order to ensure that the premises is not allotted to someone else in the meantime, Justice Kaurav questioned the maintainability of the writ petition.

"I have a doubt about the maintainability. Therefore, if you have to press for interim relief, you have to satisfy that the petition is maintainable. See what the response of the government is. You perhaps have to file a civil suit.. This seems to be to wriggle out of limitation," the judge orally said.

Singhvi said the petitioner party was an allottee and has been in possession of the property for decades but the authorities were yet to act on its request to execute a sale deed in its favour.

In the petition, the Congress said that according to the Delhi government's records, it has been in the possession of a part of the property since February 1946 and an allotment was made in its favour in 1956.