7 die as two trucks collide with Chennai-Hyd bus in Nellore dist

NELLORE: In a ghastly road accident, seven people were killed and 20 others injured in a serial crash involving two trucks and a private bus near Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident took place at 2 am, at the Musunuru Toll Plaza, the police said, adding that the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Chennai.

Two trucks, one carrying oxen and the other ferrying iron were heading to Srikalahasti near Tirupati when the first truck rear-ended the other.

“After being hit, the driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction,” Kaval sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said.

While four people were killed instantly, three others died at the Nellore government hospital, the officer added.