6L bullets, 3k weapons with warring groups

These attacks have so far claimed over 160 lives.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-19 22:31:12.0  )
IMPHAL: Over six lakh bullets and around 3,000 weapons are still with the warring communities in strife-torn Manipur with officials and experts warning of a resurgence of banned terror groups in the state. Officials monitoring the situation said .

303 rifles, Medium Machine Guns (MMG) and AK assault rifles, carbines, Insas Light Machine Guns (LMG), Insas rifles, M-16 and MP5 rifles were missing from the police armouries in May.

Around 6 lakh bullets have been found missing during the waves of attacks carried out on security officials from May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out between two dominant communities in the State. These attacks have so far claimed over 160 lives.

DTNEXT Bureau

