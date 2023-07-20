6L bullets, 3k weapons with warring groups

IMPHAL: Over six lakh bullets and around 3,000 weapons are still with the warring communities in strife-torn Manipur with officials and experts warning of a resurgence of banned terror groups in the state. Officials monitoring the situation said .

303 rifles, Medium Machine Guns (MMG) and AK assault rifles, carbines, Insas Light Machine Guns (LMG), Insas rifles, M-16 and MP5 rifles were missing from the police armouries in May.

Around 6 lakh bullets have been found missing during the waves of attacks carried out on security officials from May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out between two dominant communities in the State. These attacks have so far claimed over 160 lives.