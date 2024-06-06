65.79 pc turnout recorded in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: The overall voter turnout of Lok Sabha elections 2024 was recorded at 65.79 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement on Thursday.

Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.56 per cent among states. Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout out of 56.19 per cent among states, the EC stated.

"Detailed statistical reports having the number of postal votes and Gross voter turnout will be made available on the ECI website after finalisation of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice

Postal Ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and voters on election duty," it stated. Meanwhile, in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 63.88 per cent was recorded.

"Voter turnout of 63.88 per cent has been recorded at polling stations in phase-7 for 57 PCs in the General Elections 2024," it added.

According to the poll body, male voters' turnout was 63.11 per cent, while 64.72 per cent of women voters cast their votes. The third gender turnout stood at 22.33 per cent.

Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asserted that India made history with a remarkable turnout of 64.2 crore voters in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. "We have created a world record of 642 million voters.

This is a historic moment for all of us. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times the voters of 27 countries in the European Union (EU). We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy.

The Indian elections are indeed a miracle. Having no parallel in the world," Rajiv Kumar said. CEC further said that 312 million women voters cast their vote in the General Elections 2024, which is 1.25 times the women voters of 27 EU countries in their last national election. Reflects the ECI's commitment to inclusive elections.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats.

The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.