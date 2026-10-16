6,000 cops, 220 companies of CAPF, expanded CCTV network in place for CJP’s ‘Tiranga’ march

The elaborate security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens' Delhi, with additional personnel being mobilised from other districts to prevent any law-and-order situation during the proposed march at 5 pm.

Police have also positioned barricades at several points, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg.

Officers said the focus is on securing multiple entry and exit points in the sprawling commercial district without bringing public movement to a standstill.

A senior police officer said that 5,000 additional personnel have been reserved from other districts to bolster the deployment.

The arrangements are being coordinated with the deployment of 220 CAPF companies earmarked for New Delhi, which will also cover adjoining districts, border areas and other important locations.