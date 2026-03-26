60 days of oil stocks, 800,000 tonnes of LPG secured, says government, dismissing shortage reports as misinformation

Amid reports of panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps and LPG distributors, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for the first time since the war in West Asia broke out, released stock details of crude oil, fuels and LPG as it rushed to calm nerves.

Parallely, state-owned oil marketing companies also said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and supplies remain stable.

In a statement, the ministry said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

With some petrol pumps, especially in smaller towns, finding difficulty in lifting fuel after oil companies put them on cash-and-carry, the ministry said steps have been taken to increase credit to petrol pumps to over three days from earlier allowed one day in order to ensure that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of pump owners.

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country," it said, emphasising that the country's petroleum and LPG supply situation is "fully secure and under control."

Stating that all retail fuel outlets have enough supplies, the ministry called upon citizens not to be "misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic."

While the Iran war has disrupted the supply of half of the crude oil (raw material used to make fuels like petrol and diesel), the country has secured enough crude supplies from elsewhere for the next 60 days. Also, fuel tanks are at optimum levels and can help cover two months of requirements.

