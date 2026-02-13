6-year-old killed as car hits auto, pedestrians in Lucknow; accused held

According to preliminary inquiry, the speeding Swift car hit an autorickshaw before ploughing into people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at around 6 pm on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Armaan, 12, Awadh Bihari, 42, Sadhana Verma, 35, Meena Devi, 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Patel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma told PTI that the driver, identified as Gaurab Singh, has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged on charges of reckless driving and endangering life.