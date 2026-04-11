6-year-old abducted from outside hospital, raped in UP's Budaun; man held

BUDAUN: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for alleged abduction and rape of a six-year-old girl in Bilsi police station area here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place Thursday night when the girl went to visit her maternal aunt at a private hospital, they said.
The accused, identified as Chandrakesh alias Gati, allegedly abducted the girl from outside the hospital around 9.30 pm, took her to a deserted house, and raped her.
The girl managed to escape and, blood-stained, reached home where she narrated the incident to her family. The family rushed her to hospital and informed the police.
A case was registered immediately under Section 65 (rape perpetrated against minors) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a police team arrested the accused on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Katheria said on Saturday.
After receiving initial treatment, the girl was admitted to a government hospital, where she is currently undergoing medical examination, and a detailed investigation is underway, he added.