6 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi; six to seven feared trapped under rubble

A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town in Thane district came crashing down around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said.

“At least six persons were killed. All but one are still to be identified. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” said Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane.

Six to seven persons are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.

An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility, he said.