"6 days left, nobody will be spared...": Congress leader Kamal Nath

NIWARI (Madhya Pradesh): With Madhya Pradesh set to undergo polls on November 17, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday issued a warning to the officials of the Niwari district administration and said that they must carefully think about their acts keeping in mind about the next five years as Congress will return to power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Niwar, Kamal Nath said, "I would like to tell the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari, I got to hear how police administration and others are doing and it is a matter of concern. Listen carefully a new day will come. You (People) and I will decide how to deal with them and nobody will be spared, six days are left, do whatever you (officials) wish but remember you have to spend five years ahead."

Reacting to the remarks made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Congress for being arrogant.

"Look at their arrogance! Neither have they won the election nor will they win but for them, politics is only about grabbing power," Chief Minister Sarma posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The Congress which is striving to return to power in the state has already announced its manifesto.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced that it will make its manifesto public next week. Congress has made various promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance coverage to all the people in MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and an IPL team of the state.

