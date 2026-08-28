58 FIRs registered over cognisable offences along NH-202 in Manipur's Ukhrul: Police

The district police made the disclosure in a status report filed on August 25 before the Manipur High Court in connection with a PIL, seeking directions to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of civilians and vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-202.

"The District Administration and District Police, Ukhrul recognise NH-202 as the vital economic and supply lifeline for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts connecting with Imphal," the report said.

It said "prompt, firm and impartial legal and operational measures" were being continuously enforced to ensure free movement of vehicles, prevent road blockades and maintain public safety along the highway.