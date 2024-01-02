Begin typing your search...

55% of crimes against women plaints from UP

The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence and it stood at 8,540

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jan 2024 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-02 01:00:19.0  )
55% of crimes against women plaints from UP
X

Representative image

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) registered 28,811 complaints of crime against women last year and about 55 per cent were from Uttar Pradesh.

The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence and it stood at 8,540, according to NCW data. This was followed by 6,274 complaints of domestic violence.

Dowry harassment complaints stood at 4,797, molestation complaints at 2,349, police apathy against women complaints at 1,618, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 1,537, the data showed.

There were 805 complaints of sexual harassment, 605 of cybercrime, 472 of stalking and 409 of honour crimes, it stated.

National Commission for WomenNCWcrime against womenUttar Pradeshgender violenceright to dignitydomestic violenceharassmentsexual harassmentNCW datarapeattempt to rapecybercrimestalkinghonour crimes
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X