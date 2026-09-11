55 CCTV cameras checked, black SUV key to Odisha orangutan probe

Investigators suspect an international wildlife trafficking network could be behind the presence of the animals in the state, officials said.

The forest department rescued the orangutans from Bichitrapur forest under Bhograi block on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are now focusing on a black SUV reportedly seen near Badapahi village in the area on Monday night.

The STF has so far examined footage from 55 CCTV cameras installed in Bhograi and nearby Digha in West Bengal.

"We have verified the vehicles' movement on Monday night in both places, but so far there has been no breakthrough," a senior police officer said, adding that the SUV could provide a major clue.