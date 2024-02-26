53-wagon freight train runs sans driver for 70 km

JAMMU: The 53-wagon train loaded with chip stones was on its way to Punjab from Jammu.

The train had stopped at the Kathua railway station in Jammu for a driver change and it seems that it began to roll down a slope gradient track on the Jammu-Jalandhar section, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said, citing preliminary information.

Both drivers - loco pilot and assistant loco pilot - were not on board the freight train, the officials said.

The train gained speed along the way, finally coming to a stop on a steep gradient near Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab, they said.