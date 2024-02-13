50 taken ill after wedding feast in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Fifty people, including the newlyweds, were taken ill after having a wedding feast in Ahmedabad.



Of the 50, 45 found themselves in the emergency rooms of Nadiad Civil Hospital due to symptoms of food poisoning while five relatives of the bride sought medical attention at LG Hospital in Maninagar, Ahmedabad.

LG Hospital's officials confirmed the admission of five individuals from the wedding, noting that their conditions have since stabilised.

Similarly, another guest, reported that several attendees began showing symptoms of food poisoning on their return journey, necessitating urgent transport to Nadiad Civil Hospital via three ambulances. Officials shared that the health status of all affected individuals is under observation.

The occasion turned into a health emergency late at night on February 12 after the "Vidai" ceremony when guests, part of Himanshu Bhavsar's wedding procession from Rajpipla, began experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea. The wedding at Vishala Landmark had seen the guests traveling in a luxury bus accompanied by five cars.

The festive menu, featuring a pineapple milkshake as a welcome drink, is under suspicion as the potential source of the ailment. The meal also included a variety of dishes such as soup, salad, carrot halwa, dal fry with jeera rice, roti, paneer, another vegetable dish and buttermilk.