50 arrested in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

SAMBHAL: Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra on Saturday said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said that one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

The ASP said that the information is being gathered about who was behind them and action will also be taken against those who gave them shelter.

Earlier today, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the construction of a police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, saying that Uttar Pradesh government has money for nothing else but for liquor bars and police posts.

"A police post is being built in front of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Go to any corner of the country, the government there neither opens schools nor hospitals. If something is built, it is a police post and a liquor bar," Owaisi said in a post on X.

The construction has begun for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, resulting in casualties, and aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

The Sambhal violence raised concerns over public safety, prompting authorities to tighten security. Local police teams are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to trace the absconding suspects.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.