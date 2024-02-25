5-year-old files PIL seeking removal of liquor shop near school

KANPUR: A five-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of a liquor shop near his school.

The petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur, in his petition, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a nuisance there after consuming alcohol.

The court has asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for the next hearing.