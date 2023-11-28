5 workers among 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel rescued

CHENNAI: Five workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 have been successfully rescued, according to ANI.

"Currently, all the labourers are in the safety tunnel inside the Silkyara tunnel," the news agency added.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site.

On November 12, a portion of the tunnel caved in, and the debris fell in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.