5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

JAMMU: Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said, adding that rescue teams have recovered five bodies.

The vehicle plunged into a gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, they added.