5 ‘Nyays’, old pension scheme in Congress’s LS election manifesto

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the country is seeking a change, the Congress on Tuesday said the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto would focus on ensuring justice to people based on five “Nyay pillars” and claimed the BJP’s ‘guarantees’ would meet the same fate as the ‘India Shining’ slogan of 2004.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top decision-making body, discussed the manifesto for over three hours and decided to reach out to every household with its five “Nyay” guarantees for the youth, women, workers, farmers and the marginalised sections.

Sources said the manifesto also includes the promise of implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) and a law to ensure the independence of constitutional institutions and stop “misuse” of agencies.

“The CWC has prepared a roadmap for taking the party’s guarantees to the grassroots, highlighting the issues concerning the youth, poor, women, workers and farmers,” said general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, and derided BJP’s “guarantees” as rhetoric and lies.

Addressing the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted whatever has been promised in the manifesto would be strictly implemented.

“The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the present government would have the same fate as that of the ‘India Shining’ slogan of 2004,” he said in his address.

“It is because of this very fact that, right from 1926, the Congress party’s manifesto has been regarded as a ‘document of trust and commitment’,” he said.