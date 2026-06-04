5 killed in fire at private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; CM, BJP chief condole deaths

The blaze erupted around 3 am at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

“A total of 5 deaths has been confirmed. There are several injured persons, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals,” Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner Rituraj Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Shashank Kumar, Krishnanandan Singh and Geeta Devi of Muzaffarpur district, Uday Kumar of Sheohar, and Chanchala Verma of Sitamarhi.