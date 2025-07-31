400 kg hydroponic ganja recovered from woman's luggage at Hyderabad airport

HYDERABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered 400 kg of hydroponic ganja from the luggage of a woman passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

The value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs 40 crore, an official release issued by the NCB said on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence outputs, NCB officials intercepted the woman passenger and seized 400 kg of the contraband from her two check-in bags, it said.

Investigation revealed that the woman procured the contraband from Bangkok and returned to India via Dubai to avoid suspicion as there have been many instances where hydroponic ganja has been recovered from passengers coming directly from Bangkok to various Indian airports, the NCB said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the woman's links in Thailand and also in India, it said.