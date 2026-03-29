40 pilgrims injured as bus rams into tree in UP's Mau

The bus was going to Ballia from Ayodhya.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am on the Ratanpura-Mubarakpur road under the Haldharpur police station area when the driver lost control of the bus and rammed it into a roadside tree, police said.

"The pilgrims were headed back home after attending a religious event in Ayodhya when the accident took place," a police official said.

The impact of the collision left the front portion of the bus badly mangled.