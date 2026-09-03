4 militants arrested from India-Myanmar border in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested four militants belonging to various banned outfits from the India-Myanmar border area in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Thursday.
The four were apprehended by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police on Tuesday during a search operation based on continuous surveillance and credible intelligence in the vicinity of Border Pillar 59 at Aivomjang village, a senior officer said.
The four armed militants - three members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and one cadre of the outlawed Prepak - entered into Indian territory, and their bid to flee back towards Myanmar was thwarted, an Assam Rifles statement said.
The four militants were subsequently handed over to the Molcham Police Station for further legal proceedings, it said.
Myanmar currency notes were recovered from their possession, the officer said.
Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state three years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.