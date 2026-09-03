4 militants arrested from India-Myanmar border in Manipur

The four were apprehended by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police on Tuesday during a search operation based on continuous surveillance and credible intelligence in the vicinity of Border Pillar 59 at Aivomjang village, a senior officer said.

The four armed militants - three members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and one cadre of the outlawed Prepak - entered into Indian territory, and their bid to flee back towards Myanmar was thwarted, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The four militants were subsequently handed over to the Molcham Police Station for further legal proceedings, it said.