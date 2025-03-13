4 killed as speeding car hits them in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A speeding car hit four people in the Rajpur Road area here on Wednesday night, killing them on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said that the driver fled from the spot along with the car after the incident.

Singh said that the incident took place near Uttaranchal Hospital where a Mercedes car with Chandigarh number plate, moving at a high speed, hit four workers and a scooter.

He said that all four workers were taken to Uttaranchal Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Two people riding the scooter also got injured in the incident.

The police officer said that several police teams have been deployed to search for the car driver.

He said that two of the deceased have been identified as Mansharam (30) and Ranjit (35), residents of Baba Bazar in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, while the other two have not been identified yet. The two persons riding the scooter - Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib - have suffered leg injuries and have been admitted to Uttaranchal Hospital.