4 IndiGo flights cancelled, 13 of others diverted as rains halt Mumbai airport runway ops for 1 hour

The 13 flights that were diverted due to bad weather, however, landed back in Mumbai later, they added.

At the same time, 90 per cent of outbound flights were departing with a delay of an average 65 minutes and 45 per cent of the incoming flights were arriving late at Mumbai International Airport, according to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com.latest data, which was impacting passengers severely.

Earlier, Mumbai International Airport, which is jointly owned by Adani Group and Airports Authority of India (AAI), in a statement said, "At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations."