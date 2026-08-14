4 die of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji

The incident occurred at Garh Karmauni village in Dobhi police station area of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary.

SSP Sushil Kumar said all four died after reportedly inhaling toxic gas inside the well.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident, and directed officials concerned to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.