4 dead, 3 injured after tanker catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

As per the Pune Rural Police, the traffic movement on the highway was disrupted due to the incident with only one side of the highway being in use.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Visual from the spot (Daily Thanthi)
CHENNAI: At least four people have died and three people have been injured after an oil tanker overturned and caught on fire on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near the stretch between Lonavala and Khandala on Tuesday at around 12 pm.

As per the Pune Rural Police, the traffic movement on the highway was disrupted due to the incident with only one side of the highway being in use.

More details awaited.

