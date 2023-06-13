4 dead, 3 injured after tanker catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

CHENNAI: At least four people have died and three people have been injured after an oil tanker overturned and caught on fire on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near the stretch between Lonavala and Khandala on Tuesday at around 12 pm.

Maharashtra | Four people died and three were injured when an oil tanker caught fire after it met with an accident on the Lonavala overbridge on the Mumbai-Pune expressway; Traffic movement disrupted with only one side of the highway being in use, say Pune Rural police — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

As per the Pune Rural Police, the traffic movement on the highway was disrupted due to the incident with only one side of the highway being in use.

VIDEO | An oil tanker overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala earlier today. The firefighters are trying to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/QvrkZmiRYS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2023

More details awaited.