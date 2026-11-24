KANNAUJ: At least four children were killed and 32 others, including 24 students, injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident took place around 6 am near the Thathia area when the bus belonging to Kaushambi-based Oriental Public School was parked on the shoulder of the expressway to allow the children to use the toilet. The injured included eight school staff members, police said.
The bus was carrying 50 people, including students returning from an excursion to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said. The truck hit the bus from behind, damaging its rear portion, he added.
"Police personnel, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) staff and commuters passing by rushed to the spot and rescued the children from the damaged bus," Kumar said.
"They were subsequently taken to a medical college in ambulances, where doctors declared four of them dead," he said.
The deceased were identified as Aryan Chaurasia, 14, son of Prem Kumar Chaurasia; Raziullah, 16, son of Shamiullah; and Armaan, 17, and Zaid Mirza, 17, both sons of Riaz Ahmad, according to police.
School manager Salman and one child, whose condition was stated to be critical, were referred to Kanpur for further treatment, Kumar said.
The remaining injured students and staff members are undergoing treatment at the medical college.
District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and SP Kumar reached the medical college and enquired about the condition of the injured.
Students who escaped unhurt were being sent back to their homes in another bus, police said.